Ranveer Singh

Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh celebrates Gully Boy's big win with director Zoya Akhtar, Deepika Padukone calls it 'historic'

'Gully Boy' swept 13 trophies at Saturday's Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), Best Film and Best Director (Zoya Akhtar) trophies.  

Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh celebrates Gully Boy&#039;s big win with director Zoya Akhtar, Deepika Padukone calls it &#039;historic&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranveersingh

New Delhi: An excited Ranveer Singh celebrated his film 'Gully Boy's big win at the Filmfare Awards 2020 by doing a video chat with director Zoya Akhtar, who gave the event a miss. Ranveer shared a screenshot of their chat, and it is clearly evident from their faces that they could not keep calm. 

"Look at that face," Ranveer wrote while sharing the post, which was soon bombarded with congratulatory messages for the team. Ranveer's actress wife Deepika Padukone, too, congratulated them and called the victory a "historic one."

'Gully Boy' swept 13 trophies at Saturday's Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor (Ranveer Singh), Best Actress (Alia Bhatt), Best Film and Best Director (Zoya Akhtar) trophies.  

Look at that face !!!  @zoieakhtar #gullyboy

Check out how Deepika reacted:

The 65th edition of Filmfare Awards was held in Guwahati, Assam. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer, Alia, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Madhuri Dixit and several others attended the starry affair.

Ranveer received his Best Actor trophy from Madhuri Dixit. Of which, he wrote, "A very special moment that I'll never forget. Receiving the Filmfare Best Actor trophy from one of the Greats.. Legend of the silver screen..the one and only Madhuri Dixit. Etched in my heart forever."

@kaushik_velendra

'Gully Boy' also fetched Best Debut Award for Sidharth Chaturvedi. 

Check the full list of winners here.  

