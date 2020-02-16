हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Filmfare awards 2020

Bollywood news - Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy wins top honours; full list of winners

Filmfare Awards 2020: The star-studded event saw actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others in attendance.

Bollywood news - Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh&#039;s Gully Boy wins top honours; full list of winners

New Delhi: The 65th edition of Filmfare Awards 2020 was held on Sunday evening in Guwahati, Assam. The star-studded event saw actors like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi among others in attendance. The night ended with a bang for Alia and Ranveer's 'Gully Boy', which won top honours, including Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Director awards. 

Ayushmann Khurrana, meanwhile, was named Best Actor by the critics for 'Article 15' and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar received Best Actress awards for 'Saand Ki Aankh'. 

Here is the complete list of winners of 65th Filmfare Awards:

Best Film - 'Gully Boy'

Best Film (Critics) - 'Article 15' (Anubhav Sinha) and 'Sonchiriya' (Abhishek Chaubey)

Best Director - Zoya Akhtar, 'Gully Boy'

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) - Alia Bhatt, 'Gully Boy'

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) - Ranveer Singh, 'Gully Boy'

Critics Award for Best Actor (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Critics Award for Best Actor (Male) - Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Article 15'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) - Amruta Subhash, 'Gully Boy'

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) - Siddhant Chaturvedi, 'Gully Boy'

Best Music Album - 'Gully Boy' and 'Kabir Singh'

Best Lyrics - Divine and Ankur Tewari for 'Apna Time Aayega' ('Gully Boy')

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shilpa Rao for 'Ghungroo' ('War')

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for 'Kalank Nahi' ('Kalank')

Best Dialogue - Vijay Maurya, 'Gully Boy'

Best Screenplay - Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story - Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for 'Article 15'

Best Debut Director - Aditya Dhar, 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Debut (Female) - Ananya Panday, 'Student Of The Year 2'

Best Debut (Male) - Abhimanyu Dassani, 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'

Best Action - 'War'

Best Background Score - 'Gully Boy'

Best Choreography - Remo D'Souza for 'Ghar More Pardesiya' ('Kalank')

Best Cinematography - 'Gully Boy'

Best Costume - 'Sonchiriya'

Best Editing - 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best Production Design - 'Gully Boy'

Best Sound Design -  'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

Best VFX - 'War'

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film - 'Deshi'

Best Short Film in Fiction - 'Bebaak'

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction - 'Village Of A Lesser God'

Best Actor Short Film (Female) - Sarah Hashmi, 'Bebaak'

Best Actor Short Film (Male) - Rajesh Sharma, 'Tindey'

Tags:
Filmfare awards 2020filmfare awards list of winners65th filmfare awardsgully boy filmfare awards
