close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andrea Berloff

Filmmaker Andrea Berloff impresses Melissa McCarthy

McCarthy worked with Berloff on thriller "The Kitchen", which will release in India on August 23. 

Filmmaker Andrea Berloff impresses Melissa McCarthy
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actress Melissa McCarthy is impressed with director Andrea Berloff, and says her writing has the power to move people.

"There's an economy to her writing that's really impressive. Andrea can put a lot into a very succinct shot and that's the right way to tell a story like this. It really moves," McCarthy said. 

"When we first met she was very clear about the tone and the look, the strength and the unapologetic violence. And it's always good when you can give audiences something they don't necessarily see coming," she added. 

McCarthy worked with Berloff on thriller "The Kitchen", which will release in India on August 23. Berloff has written and directed the Warner Bros. Pictures production, which is based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. 

Set in the 1970s, the crime drama follows three New York-based housewives who become Irish mobsters after their husbands are arrested by the FBI. It also stars Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish.

 

Tags:
Andrea BerloffMelissa McCarthyHollywood
Next
Story

#AsliSonaArrested on Twitter leaves Sonakshi fans confused

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Decision to revoke Article 370 is against democracy: Farooq Abdullah