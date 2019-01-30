Forget her 'Dangal' look, Fatima Sana Shaikh wears a shimmering saree and we are smitten! See pics

New Delhi: Fatima Sana Shaikh made a stunning debut in sports biopic 'Dangal' as grown-up Babita Phogat. The highly acclaimed venture starring Aamir Khan in the titular role of Mahavir Singh Phogat introduced Fatima and Sanya Malhotra to movies.

Both turned out to be stunning actresses and are doing great career-wise. Coming back to Fatima, the pretty young star recently shared pictures of her donning a shimmering saree and we must say she looks beautiful. Fatima was styled by ace celebrity stylist Rashi Morbia Kumar.

Check out the pictures:

She was last seen in Yash Raj Films' (YRF) ''Thugs Of Hindostan' starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Although the movie tanked at the Box Office, Fatima's role was appreciated by fans.

Fatima is quite a fitness freak as well and has been papped outside the gym a couple of times.

The buzz is strong that the young and happening actress might be seen sharing the screen space with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'Salute', a film based on Air Force officer Rakesh Sharma who travelled to space.

She will reportedly be playing his on-screen daughter.

However, nothing has been officially announced by the makers or the actress as yet.