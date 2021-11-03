हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan to feature in music video of 'Tohmat'

'Tohmat' is sung by 'Ishq Bulava' fame singer Shipra Goyal and composed by Nirmaan. The music video will be out on November 12.  

Gauahar Khan to feature in music video of &#039;Tohmat&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Gauahar Khan will mark her presence in the music video of a new song titled 'Tohmat'. On Wednesday, Gauahar took to Twitter and shared her first look from the track.

In the poster, we can see her holding a liquor bottle. "The first look poster is out! #Tohmat... Can't wait for all of u to watch this one," she tweeted.

'Tohmat' is sung by 'Ishq Bulava' fame singer Shipra Goyal and composed by Nirmaan. The music video will be out on November 12.

A few months ago, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar featured together in the music video of Ali Brothers' song 'Wapis'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauahar KhanTohmatGauahar Khan songGauahar Khan filmGauahar Khan music video
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu reveals why top actors refuse roles in her films!

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Significance, History, Timings and All You Need To Know