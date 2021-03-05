Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan dies, close friend Preeti Simoes shares memory

NEW DELHI: Gauahar Khan's father Zafar Ahmed Khan, who has been unwell for some time, passed away on Friday (March 5).

Gauahar's friend Preeti Simoes shared the news on social media and remembered him. Sharing a video on Instagram, Preeti wrote, "Mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride. Strength and Love to the family."

Meanwhile, Gauahar has changed the display picture on her Instagram account and updated it with an image of a candle.

Gauahar had only recently shared a picture of her father from her wedding day. The actress had described her father as the strongest. "A fathers kiss #Blessing Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you soooooooooo much #MyPappaStrongest," she had written in her caption.

Of late, Gauahar had been sharing several stories from the hospital on her Instagram, asking her followers to pray for her father. In fact, her husband Zaid Darbar had also requested his Instagram fans to pray for recovery for his father-in-law.

"Please keep my father in law in your Duaa's. Allah give him the best of health. Ameen! He's the coolest man I know. Alhamdulillah," he had shared.