Google’s 2024 Top 10 Most Searched Celebrities: Pawan Kalyan, Hina Khan, And Nimrat Kaur Represent India

Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has emerged as the second most searched actor worldwide on Google in 2024. Serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan's increasing political influence and lasting stardom have propelled him to become the most searched Indian celebrity globally.

Google's 2024 search data reveals that comedian and podcaster Katt Williams secured the top spot as the most searched personality. Pawan Kalyan's ascent to the second position highlights his rising significance and widespread impact. His political endeavors, combined with his established popularity as an actor, have captured global attention.

Check out the Top 10 Most Searched Celebrities on Google in 2024 (Worldwide)

Katt Williams

Pawan Kalyan

Adam Brody

Ella Purnell

Hina Khan

Kieran Culkin

Terrence Howard

Nimrat Kaur

Sutton Foster

Briggitte Bozzo

The 2024 list of the most searched celebrities on Google features two other prominent Indian names: Hina Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Hina Khan, ranked 5th, stands out as the most searched Indian actress on the list. This year, she garnered widespread attention for her brave disclosure about her fight against stage three breast cancer. Despite the difficult diagnosis, Hina has stayed resilient and optimistic in her journey to recovery. In an emotional post, she expressed: