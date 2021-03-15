Govinda claims conspiracy hatched against him in Bollywood, says has lost around 16 crore in last 14-15 years

New Delhi: Veteran actor Govinda in an interview has claimed that a conspiracy has been hatched against him in Bollywood and that he has lost around Rs 16 crore in the last 14-15 years.

"In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around Rs 16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen. Now, I am ready to kick-start 2021 in a big way," shared Govinda in an exclusive interview with the ETimes.

On being asked that he has been offered work but he has refused to take it up, he said, "This is a new rumour that has started doing the rounds. They, in fact, conspire by offering me films that I would not like–ones with sex and violence. If you want to make a film that has a lot of sex, why not make porn films?"

Govinda also shared that 2021 is going to be a busy year and he has already read 3-4 scripts and is in the process of finalizing them.

Govinda was last seen in the 2019 comedy film Rangeela Raja.