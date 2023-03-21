Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress Is All Smiles As She Cuts Cake With The Paparazzi- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is celebrating her 45th birthday today. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her latest release, ‘Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway’ kickstarted her birthday celebrations a day before with the paparazzi. Yes, you heard it right. Rani interacted with the media ahead of her birthday and was all smiles as she posed and cut the cake with them.

For her cake cutting ceremony with the paps, Rani Mukerji was dressed in a white shirt with denim jeans. She also fed the cake to one of the photographers. Fans were quite excited to see her pictures and shared their love and wishes for the actress in the comments section. “Happy Birthday the Queen of Hearts a beautiful year ahead!,” a user commented. “Rani️ my favorite bollywood actress of all time!! Happy birthday!,” another user commented.

Rani Mukerji’s latest release `Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway`, which also stars Anirban Bhattacharya and Jim Sarbh, is playing in the cinemas and is doing well at the box office. Her performance in the film has been receiving huge praises from the audience and critics alike. The actress made her acting debut in 1997 with the film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. She later acted in several popular films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Hum Tum, Black, Saawariya, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, among others.