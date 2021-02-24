हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided on a name for their second baby boy? Randhir Kapoor has the answer

The latest buzz on social media right now is regarding Taimur Ali Khan's younger brother's name. Have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided the second baby name, already? Well, veteran actor and Bebo's father Randhir Kapoor has the answer. 

New Delhi: The stunning B-Town begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan is back home after her second delivery, flaunting her new-mama glow. Bebo and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with a baby boy on February 21, 2021. Their fans and well-wishers thronged social media to extend their congratulatory messages. 

The buzz right now is regarding Taimur Ali Khan's younger brother's name. Have Kareena and Saif decided the second baby name, already? Well, veteran actor and Bebo's father Randhir Kapoor has the answer. 

Randhir Kapoor told Mid-Day.com, “We are on top of the world. It feels wonderful to become a nana again. I met Kareena and the baby at the hospital. Both are doing fine.” 

“It’s too early. We haven’t decided on the baby’s name yet.” 

Hmm...so there's still some waiting for the power couple to lock a baby name. 

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20, 2016. 

 

