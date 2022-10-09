Heavily pregnant Bipasha Basu trolled for wearing heels with red dress, angry fans react

MUMBAI: Like Alia Bhatt, actor Bipasha Basu is also shelling out maternity styles. On Saturday, Bipasha, who is expecting her first child with actor Karan Singh Grover, took to Instagram and dropped her new pictures. The 'Raaz' actress was seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and a million-dollar smile in the images.

Speaking of her outfit, she opted for a red printed kaftan. "Roshogolla #loveyourself #mamatobe," Bipasha captioned the post. Bipasha styled the outfit with a statement-making gold chain with a stunning pendant. However, fans noticed that the 43-year-old was wearing heels with the outfit and began criticising her brutally and overlooking her and her child's health concern.

A user wrote, "Yeah log pragnancy mai bhi hill kese carry krlete hai."

The second user wrote, "Why she use hills in this time."

The third user said, "Kamse kam pregnancy mein to heels pehnana avoid karo."

Another netizen wrote, "Pregnancy me heels nhi phnte mam."

One of the netizens wrote, "Inka doctor aur humara doctor ke education alag hoti ha kya hum logo ma shuru sa he heel ban ho jate ha."

Another one wrote, "No coset ...one of my friend used coset. In 8 mnth baby ii's serious and no heels also."

One comment read, "Kamse kam pregnancy mein to heels pehnana avoid karo."

"Mishtiiiiiii Maaaa," actor Dia Mirza commented.

"Cutest cutie," Bipasha's husband Karan commented.

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan announced the news of their pregnancy. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see... so soon, we who once were two will now become three," the couple had posted.

Bipasha met Karan during the shoot of their 2015 film 'Alone'. The couple married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions.