Hina Khan confesses she 'didn't take COVID precautions' on returning from Srinagar - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who was down with the deadly novel coronavirus some time back has finally tested negative and is now recovering well. The famous TV star in her fresh Instagram video updated fans about her health and how she's dealing with her father's sudden demise.

Hina Khan in the IG video admitted to the fact that soon after she heard of her dad's death, the actress returned back from Srinagar and couldn't follow the COVID protocol completely. She said, "I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted in me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."

"I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time", Hina Khan said.

Talking about her late father, Hina said, "No, I am fine, I am very strong, I am my daddy's strong girl. I am wearing his T-shirt. He is there, everywhere."

Hina thanked her fans and followers for showering her with unconditional support in this hour of grief.

Her father Aslam Khan died on April 20, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, Patthar Wargi is her new music video which will release on May 14., 2021.