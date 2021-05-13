हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan confesses she 'didn't take COVID precautions' on returning from Srinagar - Watch

Hina Khan in the IG video admitted to the fact that soon after she heard of her dad's death, the actress returned back from Srinagar and couldn't follow the COVID protocol completely. 

Hina Khan confesses she &#039;didn&#039;t take COVID precautions&#039; on returning from Srinagar - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who was down with the deadly novel coronavirus some time back has finally tested negative and is now recovering well. The famous TV star in her fresh Instagram video updated fans about her health and how she's dealing with her father's sudden demise.

Hina Khan in the IG video admitted to the fact that soon after she heard of her dad's death, the actress returned back from Srinagar and couldn't follow the COVID protocol completely. She said, "I am fine, but I think, while returning from Srinagar, I did not really take any precautions. I was not in a state of mind, which is why whatever happened, happened. But thank god, my family tested negative. I know I did not take precautions while coming back and it resulted in me testing positive. But that is okay, I am pretty okay now, I have tested negative."

"I am okay, I am much better. I have tested negative but I still have some cough and some heaviness in my chest. I am on the road to recovery. It will take some time", Hina Khan said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Talking about her late father, Hina said, "No, I am fine, I am very strong, I am my daddy's strong girl. I am wearing his T-shirt. He is there, everywhere."

Hina thanked her fans and followers for showering her with unconditional support in this hour of grief. 

Her father Aslam Khan died on April 20, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

On the work front, Patthar Wargi is her new music video which will release on May 14., 2021. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan COVIDCOVID-19Coronavirushina khan fatherhina khan father deadHina Khan instagram
Next
Story

Did you know Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have a special name for each other?

Must Watch

PT11M59S

Some states have not used ventilators from the center, Center gets angry!