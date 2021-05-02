Hina Khan calls herself ‘helpless daughter’, cannot be by mother’s side after father’s death due to COVID

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father to a sudden cardiac arrest, took to her Instagram to share her helplessness as she is unable to be by her mother’s side in this tough time because of being COVID positive.

Hina shared two photos of herself - one black and white and the other coloured, wearing a mask and quarantining on her Instagram on Saturday (May 1).

“A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..,” wrote the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress on her post.

Talking about how times are bad for everybody and remembering her late father and calling herself ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl’, the 33-year-old further wrote, “Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz Let thr be light..Dua.”

Various friends from the industry sent love and strength to the ‘Naagin’ actress in the comment section of her post. “God bless”, wrote Gauahar Khan “You are the strongest love you,” wrote Priyank Sharma “Hina may allah give you strength baby .... sending you love light and Dua,” wrote Amruta Khanvilkar.

While Hina’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal commented with a heart emoji on the actress’s post.

Hina lost her father Aslam Khan on April 20 to a cardiac arrest. The actress who was busy shooting in Kashmir with actor Shaheer Sheikh, rushed back to Mumbai after receiving the news of her fathers sudden demise.

On April 26, the actress team shared the news via her Instagram account that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

Hina Khan catapulted to fame with her popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later was part of reality tv shows like Khatron ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. The actress has also ventured into movies and web series and is an active social media influencer as well.