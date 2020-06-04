हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Hina Khan raises the hotness bar in a chic pantsuit flaunting washboard abs and we can't stop drooling over the pic!

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina Khan raises the hotness bar in a chic pantsuit flaunting washboard abs and we can&#039;t stop drooling over the pic!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television and film actress Hina Khan is called a fashionista for a reason. The gorgeous face is a social media stunner and her posts break the internet, minutes after she makes anu update.

Recently, shared a picture wearing a chic pantsuit, looking classy and stylish. Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in the bossy lady attire and her celeb friends could help but drop a comment!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'. 

Hina also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'. 

Hina Khan also featured in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal. 

 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan picsHina Khan instagramhina khan photosViral Picspantsuit
Next
Story

Bollywood News: Nora Fatehi urges all to donate PPE kits to aid frontline workers fighting coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2,16,919Confirmed
  • 6,075Deaths

Full coverage

  • 63,95,328Confirmed
  • 3,80,580Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day