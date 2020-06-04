Hina Khan raises the hotness bar in a chic pantsuit flaunting washboard abs and we can't stop drooling over the pic!

New Delhi: Television and film actress Hina Khan is called a fashionista for a reason. The gorgeous face is a social media stunner and her posts break the internet, minutes after she makes anu update.

Recently, shared a picture wearing a chic pantsuit, looking classy and stylish. Hina Khan can be seen flaunting her washboard abs in the bossy lady attire and her celeb friends could help but drop a comment!

Hina made her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' this year along with Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film has been produced by Amar P Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt.

Hina made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2019 where her maiden movie 'Lines' first look poster was unveiled. She also bagged an international project named 'The Country Of Blind'. The telly fashion icon will be seen playing a character named Gosha in 'The Country Of Blind'.

Hina also featured in a music video with 'Bigg Boss 11' buddy Priyank Sharma. The song by Arijit Singh is titled 'Raanjhana'.

Hina Khan also featured in a web film titled 'Unlocked: The Haunted App' by ZEE5. The horror flick also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. It directed by Debatma Mandal.