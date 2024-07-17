Hina Khan Undergoes Breast Cancer Surgery, Reveals Being Still In Pain

Mumba: Actress Hina Khan is a fighter and her posts on her social media have only shown how the actress has a never-give-up attitude. Just a few weeks ago Hina Khan shared the news of being diagnosed with breast cancer and since then she has been showing the world how to cope with life when it takes an unexpected turn. Just a few hours ago Hina Khan shared the news of undergoing breast cancer surgery and mentioned how she is still in pain.

Hina Khan shared the picture of her from the hospital bed and mentioned being in pain."Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says, 'I'm fine'. Still in pain"

Hina Khan shares the heartwarming note received from doctors after her surgery.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared the handwritten note picture by the doctors of the Kokilabean hospital. "Dear Hena Khan. I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I am so glad you are on the way to making a full recovery... (heart symbol). Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hope you feel better very soon. Get well soon."

Hina Khan continues to work despite dealing with breast cancer

The actress on Monday shared the video of her first work assignment after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer. "My first work assignment after my diagnosis.. Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it".

Hina Khan is truly a courageous woman and everyone wishes for her speedy recovery.