trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633016
NewsLifestylePeople
BRADLEY COOPER

Hollywood Actor Bradley Cooper Ventures Into Podcasts

Cooper will serve as the executive producer for the entire slate, which will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts on the iHeartRadio app. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 02:20 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Hollywood Actor Bradley Cooper Ventures Into Podcasts

Los Angeles: Actor Bradley Cooper is entering the world of podcast to bring “real people telling real stories that inspire and motivate” listeners. The ‘Silver Linings Playbook' actor’s Lea Pictures production company has signed a multiyear audio deal with iHeartPodcasts, the podcast division of iHeartMedia.

Cooper will serve as the executive producer for the entire slate, which will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts on the iHeartRadio app and other audio platforms, as per 'Variety'. “Sharing stories that inspire, motivate and resonate is one of the reasons I started Lea Pictures, and I’m excited to team up with iHeartPodcasts to bring them to life for millions of listeners,” Cooper said in a statement provided to 'Variety'.

“Our shows will feature real people telling real stories, and we knew iHeart was the perfect partner to reach as many people as possible. I look forward to dreaming up more extraordinary stories together," the statement added.

cre Trending Stories

The podcast is hosted by Jacob Schick, a Marine Corp vet and CEO of One Tribe Foundation, and his wife Ashley Schick. The podcast is aimed at showcasing “individuals who have made a positive impact through their acts of kindness, successful careers, businesses and military service”.

One Tribe is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing suicide among veterans of the military, first responders and medical workers. News of the deal comes after the 'Hangover' actor spoke about parenting daughter Lea (6) during a video clip from an upcoming episode of ‘Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge’.
 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded