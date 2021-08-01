Hollywood heartthrob Dev Patel recalls being called the 'ugliest', says it took a toll on him

New Delhi: Hollywood heartthrob Dev Patel, who has starred in critically-acclaimed films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Lion, etc, recently revealed that he was considered to be the 'ugliest' at one point. Years ago, when he was a teenager acting in the UK show Skins, he expressed that he got a lot of hate for this appearance from followers of the show.

In an interview with The New York Times, he talked about his first role as Anwar, a Muslim teenager in a UK teen drama. He also spoke about the fact that viewers of the show ranked him as the 'ugliest' character on the show.

He told NYT, "I was a young kid going on these chat rooms and it was quite brutal. There were all these lists of who’s the favourite character on the show or who was the best-looking character, and I was always the ugliest, the least attractive. No one liked Anwar. It really took a toll on me personally."

There were upsides about working in the show as well. Dev revealed that he was able to buy a bed for his sister with the money he received from the show.

Actor Dev Patel began his career with the British teen drama Skins in 2007 without any prior experience in acting. Later, he catapulted to fame with Danny Boyle's critically-acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire when he was all of 19 years old.

This opened the doors of Hollywood wide open for the actor and he starred in several flicks such as Garfield 2: The Tail of 2 Kitties, Chappie, The Newsroom, The Man Who Knew Infinity, and Lion.

His most recent release was the David Lowery film The Green Knight, which was widely appreciated by critics.