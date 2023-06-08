topStoriesenglish2619365
NewsLifestylePeople
RAMAYAN

Hot Scoop: Alia Bhatt To Play Sita, Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Ramayana Remake: After Adipurush, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is all set to make the epic with Alia and Ranbir in lead roles.

Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 08:59 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Alia Bhatt To Play Sita, Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Mumbai: As 'Adipurush' gears up for its theatrical release bringing forth the tale of Ramayana, another film on the same theme is in the making. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who essayed the role of Sita in the blockbuster film 'RRR', is set to portray Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, 'Ramayana'.

As per media reports, Alia has been confirmed to play Sita opposite real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen as Lord Ram. For those wondering if Nitesh Tiwari's film was shelved, there's good news.

The film is totally on track. Alia was also spotted outside Nitesh Tiwari's office recently. Nitesh, who is known for films like 'Dangal', 'Chhichhore', is currently busy with his next film starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' which is based on World War.

This will be the second collaboration between Alia and Ranbir after their last film 'Brahmastra'.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile