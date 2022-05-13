हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
katrina kaif pregnant

Hot Scoop: Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Hubby Vicky Kaushal's team clarifies

Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reports are high on the buzzword. Kat and Vicky are currently in New York, chilling by the bay and spending some quality time together.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The hottest B-Town couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings last year. The duo looked breathtaking and had the media on its toes, quite literally with everything kept hush-hush till the last minute. 

KATRINA KAIF'S PREGNANCY REPORTS

Months after their big fat gala wedding, the buzz is strong that Katrina Kaif is expecting their first baby. However, rubbishing these rumours aside Vicky Kaushal's spokesperson has said that there is no truth to them. The spokesperson from the actor's team told Hindustan Times, "This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Looks like the fans will have to wait a little more before they get the actual good news. 

Kat and Vicky are currently in New York, chilling by the bay and spending some quality time together. They even visited actress Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in NYC - Sona and posted a picture from the popular eatery. 

VICKY KAUSHAL-KATINA KAIF WEDDING

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's big fat fairytale wedding took place in Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021, sending fans and friends into a tizzy.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to look forward to. 

 

