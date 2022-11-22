Hot Scoop: Manushi Chhillar DATING Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath?

New Delhi: The grapevine is buzzing with the latest dope news about Miss Wold 2017 Manushi Chhillar's personal life. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Samrat Prithviraj actress is dating businessman and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Their picture from Rishikesh trip has also surfaced on the internet, leaving fans in a tizzy.

Several social media pages carried the news afterwards and fans dropped in their comments to react on the latest goss. However, neither Manushi nor Nikhil have made any public statement on the development. It has been reported that the two are dating since past one year.

WHO IS NIKHIL KAMATH?

Nikhil is a Bengaluru-based businessman, and co-founder of brokerage film and trading platform Zerodha which is the largest stock broker in India. In 2019, Nikhil married Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy with family and close friends in attendance. However, it didn't work out and the couple is now divorced.

Manushi Chhillar made her sensational film debut in YRF's Samrat Prithviraj co-starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The former Miss World played Sanyogita in the period drama.