topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Hot Scoop: Manushi Chhillar DATING Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath?

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar DATING Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath: Nikhil is a Bengaluru-based businessman, and co-founder of brokerage film and trading platform Zerodha which is the largest stock broker in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 01:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Manushi Chhillar DATING Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath?

New Delhi: The grapevine is buzzing with the latest dope news about Miss Wold 2017 Manushi Chhillar's personal life. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Samrat Prithviraj actress is dating businessman and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Their picture from Rishikesh trip has also surfaced on the internet, leaving fans in a tizzy. 

Several social media pages carried the news afterwards and fans dropped in their comments to react on the latest goss. However, neither Manushi nor Nikhil have made any public statement on the development. It has been reported that the two are dating since past one year. 

WHO IS NIKHIL KAMATH?

Nikhil is a Bengaluru-based businessman, and co-founder of brokerage film and trading platform Zerodha which is the largest stock broker in India. In 2019, Nikhil married Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy with family and close friends in attendance. However, it didn't work out and the couple is now divorced. 

Manushi Chhillar made her sensational film debut in YRF's Samrat Prithviraj co-starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. The former Miss World played Sanyogita in the period drama. 

 

Live Tv

Manushi ChhillarManushi Chhillar boyfriendZerodha co-founderNikhil KamathNikhil Kamath wifezerodha newsmanushi chhillar dating

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines