Hot Scoop: Is Palak Tiwari dating 'The Archies' debutant actor Vedang Raina?

New Delhi: Bollywood is ready to introduce its young brigade to the world. Many newcomers will be seen making their debuts in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby. It marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda along with Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina and Super 30 fame Mihir Ahuja.

PALAK TWARI DATING VEDANG RAINA

The buzz right now is that Vedang Raina, who will be seen in 'The Archies' is dating none other than Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari. A popular page on Instagram Instant Bollywood carried the report. Its caption reads: As per reports, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari is reportedly in a relationship with Vedang Raina, who is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with the film, 'The Archies'.

Vedang and Palak are represented by the same talent agency. They first met at a party hosted by their talent agency and hit it off right immediately. They had been seeing each other for more than two years. Their increasing closeness and PDA at private events are making waves in B-Town. They have managed to retain their relationship a secret.

The source close also revealed, "Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early."

Additionally, Palak's mother Shweta Tiwari has already expressed her approval of their relationship and is already quite happy about it."

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the kids entering the world of cinema with this live-action musical film.