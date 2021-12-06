Hotness alert! Rakul Preet Singh raises mercury in a navy blue bikini: Pic

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has sent the internet into a meltdown with her hot photo in a navy blue bikini. The ‘Yaariyan’ actress shared a throwback photo from her vacation in Bollywood’s favourite travel destination during the COVID-19 pandemic Maldives. “The tan fades but memories last forever #waterbaby #throwback,” Rakul captioned her post.

In the picture, Rakul is all smiles as she lounges on the seashore with her legs inside the crystal clear water.

Check out the photo:

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Netflix's ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ along with. Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. She will next be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G. Other films in her kitty include Production 41 with Akshay Kumar and Runway 34 which stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

The 31 years old, who has always been private about her personal life, this year on her birthday made her relationship with actor Jackky Bhagnani official.

“Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji) ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani,” wrote the actress on Instagram along with a picture of herself with Jackky.