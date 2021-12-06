हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rakul Preet Singh

Hotness alert! Rakul Preet Singh raises mercury in a navy blue bikini: Pic

Rakul Preet Singh is missing her beach tan, posts photo in a blue two-piece.

Hotness alert! Rakul Preet Singh raises mercury in a navy blue bikini: Pic

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has sent the internet into a meltdown with her hot photo in a navy blue bikini. The ‘Yaariyan’ actress shared a throwback photo from her vacation in Bollywood’s favourite travel destination during the COVID-19 pandemic Maldives. “The tan fades but memories last forever #waterbaby #throwback,” Rakul captioned her post.

In the picture, Rakul is all smiles as she lounges on the seashore with her legs inside the crystal clear water.

Check out the photo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Netflix's ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ along with. Arjun Kapoor,  Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari and others. She will next be seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G. Other films in her kitty include Production 41 with Akshay Kumar and Runway 34 which stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. 

The 31 years old, who has always been private about her personal life, this year on her birthday made her relationship with actor Jackky Bhagnani official.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

“Thankyouuuu my (heart emoji) ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani,” wrote the actress on Instagram along with a picture of herself with Jackky.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rakul Preet SinghRakul Preet Singh hot photosRakul Preet Singh bikini photosJackky Bahgnani
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda celebrates birthday, Shweta Bachchan, Abhishek shower love!

Must Watch

PT2M16S

Order for inquiry into death of 13 civilians in Nagaland