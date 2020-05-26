How Salman Khan and family celebrated Eid, pics are viral

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and his family had a different Eid this time due to the lockdown. While Salman is isolating at his farmhouse in Panvel, his parents Salma and Salim Khan and sister Alvira and Arpita are in Mumbai with the rest of the family. Every year, the Khan-daan gets together to celebrate Eid in a lavish manner at their home in Mumbai, but this Eid wasn’t the same for them.

Salman’s bodyguard Shera gave a sneak peek of their quiet Eid celebration at the farmhouse while Arpita and the superstar’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri (Alvira’s husband) treated us to pictures from their Eid fam-jam in Mumbai.

Shera’s picture has Salman smiling for the camera in casuals. He wrote, “My Eid is never complete without my maalik. Eid Mubarak to all of you, enjoy with your family at home.”

Arpita shared a photo of Salma and Salim Khan with her children Ahil and Ayat and captioned the adorable post as, “Eid Mubarak from ours to yours.” Meanwhile, Atul posted a candid photo of Salim Khan and Ahil.

The roads outside Salman Khan’s home Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai also wore a deserted look, which otherwise on Eid is filled with people. Several of his fans station themselves outside the apartment to catch a glimpse of Salman who waves at them from the balcony.

Then, there was no Eid-special release this time. For the past one decade, a film of Salman releases on Eid, but due to coronavirus, the plan to open ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ was postponed. However, Salman did have something special to offer his fans. He has released a special song on brotherhood this Eid. It’s tiled ‘Bhai Bhai’ and has been shot at the farmhouse.