Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s terrific moves in new video is a must-watch! Tiger Shroff calls him 'untouchable'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his love for dance is not a hidden thing. Recently, the actor posted a video of himself dancing like no one is watching. 

Hrithik Roshan’s terrific moves in new video is a must-watch! Tiger Shroff calls him &#039;untouchable&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his love for dance is not a hidden thing. Recently, the actor posted a video of himself dancing like no one is watching. 

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason.”

In the black-and-white video, Hrithik can be seen grooving to the beats while practicing some moves at home. He applied a filter on his video and it ended with a caption 'mera dance day' appearing on the screen. 

While his fans were drooling over his fantastic and enthusiastic performance, it was his War co-star Tiger Shroff who was quick to comment on the post. 

He wrote, “Looking light af! Untouchable.”

tiger

On Monday,Hrithik’s film ‘Super 30’ completed two years of release and so in order to honour the special day, Hrithik shared a fun behind-the-scene video from the sets of his 2019 released film. 

In the BTS video, the ‘Krrish’ actor can be seen singing ‘Jadoo Jadoo’ song from his film ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, which was released in the year 2003. Well, this was not just an ordinary song, the fitness enthusiast sung the song in Bihari accent. Throughout the video, Hrithik was seen entertaining his crew members in his vanity van.

On the workfront, Hrithik is all geared up with his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re.’ He is also set for his upcoming project which is ‘Krrish 4’ and will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan.
Other than that, he also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It will be India's first-ever aerial action genre film.

 

Tags:
Hrithik RoshanNew videodancing tuesdaysTiger Shroffatrangi reKrrish 4
