Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Step Out For Movie Date, Saif Ali Khan's Son Spotted Holding On Her Jacket

Ibrahim Ali Khan and her rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari were spotted enjoying a movie night together in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Step Out For Movie Date, Saif Ali Khan's Son Spotted Holding On Her Jacket Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari fuelled dating rumours once again after they were spotted enjoying a move date on Saturday night. Palak, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was seen stepping out of a theatre in style. She was seen dressed up in a black crop top which she paired with an oversized tailor-made custom jacket and black bottoms. On the other hand, Ibrahim twinned with her in black as he wore a white tee and paired it with a black shirt and jeans.

Palak and Ibrahim arrived separately at the theatre to catch the movie, but it did not take fans to guess that they were enjoying the show together. Moreover, in a video shared on the internet, Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak's jacket, confirming that they watched the movie together and fuelling rumours of them dating. Ibrahim, who worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', was seen indulging in fun banter with mediapersons outside the theatre. 

 
 

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim went for a mini-vacation in Goa and they were accompanied by Palak Tiwari. The trio was snapped on airport and Palak had made sure to avoid getting clicked with the Khan sibling and made a separate exit, but could not escape the camera lenses. 

Last year, Palak Tiwari was subjected to scrutiny after she was seen hiding her face from cameras while she was seated with Ibrahim in a car. When asked questions about her dating rumours with Ibrahim, she had clarified that she and Ibrahim are just 'good friends'. 

Palak Tiwari gained popularity after she appeared alongside popular singer Harrdy Sandhu in his music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'. She will be seen next in 'The Virgin Tree' opposite Sanjay Dutt. Directed by debutante Sidhaant Sachdev, the horror-comedy flick also features Mouni Roy and Sunny Singh in key roles.

 

 

 

 

 

