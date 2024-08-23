IIFA 2024 Nominations List, Date: Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar To Host Event In Abu Dhabi
Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar will host the International Indian Film Award 2024, with nominations now announced.
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the International Indian Film Festival(IIFA) 2024 in Yes Island, Abu Dhabi. The award ceremony is scheduled for September 28.
IIFA 2024 will be a three-day star-studded affair from September 27 to September 29. The first day, September 27, will feature IIFA Utsavam; Day 2, September 28, will be the IIFA Awards; and the final day, September 29, will showcase IIFA Rocks.
Joining the star-studded line-up, Shahid Kapoor is set to ignite the stage with his performance.
Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival to ANI, He said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe, and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September"
Following to the same, Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA to ANI, He said, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema.''
''His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It's an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan.''Johar further added.
This eagerly awaited event celebrates the best of Indian cinema. The judging panel will include industry veterans, critics, and film experts to thoroughly evaluate the year’s cinematic achievements.
Here's the full list of nominees and the exciting showdowns across various categories:
BEST PICTURES
12th Fail - Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Animal - Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta
Jawan - Gauri Khan
Satyaprem Ki Katha - Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora
Sam Bahadur - Ronnie Screwvala
BEST DIRECTION
Amit Rai - OMG 2
Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Animal
Karan Johar - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Atlee - Jawan
Siddharth Anand - Pathaan
Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail
BEST ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE
Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani
Rani Mukerji - Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Deepika Padukone - Pathaan
Kiara Advani - Satyaprem Ki Katha
Taapsee Pannu - Dunki
BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail
Ranbir Kapoor - Animal
Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan
Ranveer Singh - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur
Sunny Deol - Gadar 2
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Dharmendra - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Gajraj Rao - Satyaprem Ki Katha
Tota Roy Chowdhury - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Anil Kapoor - Animal
Jaideep Ahlawat - An Action Hero
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Tripti Dimri - Animal
Geeta Aggarwal Sharma - 12th Fail
Sanya Malhotra - Sam Bahadur
Jaya Bachchan - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A NEGATIVE ROLE
Bobby Deol - Animal
John Abraham - Pathaan
Vijay Sethupathi - Jawan
Emraan Hashmi - Tiger 3
Yami Gautam - OMG 2
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar - Animal
Pritam - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Vishal-Shekhar - Pathaan
Anirudh Ravichander - Jawan
Sachin-Jigar - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Shantanu Moitra - 12th Fail
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)
Arijit Singh - Animal
Bhupinder Babbal - Animal
Vishal Mishra - Animal
Arijit Singh - Pathaan
Diljit Dosanjh - Dunki
BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)
Shreya Ghoshal - Animal
Shilpa Rao - Pathaan
Shilpa Rao - Jawan
Shreya Ghoshal - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Deepthi Suresh - Jawan
