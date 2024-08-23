IIFA 2024 Nominations List, Date: Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar To Host Event In Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the International Indian Film Festival(IIFA) 2024 in Yes Island, Abu Dhabi. The award ceremony is scheduled for September 28.

IIFA 2024 will be a three-day star-studded affair from September 27 to September 29. The first day, September 27, will feature IIFA Utsavam; Day 2, September 28, will be the IIFA Awards; and the final day, September 29, will showcase IIFA Rocks.

Joining the star-studded line-up, Shahid Kapoor is set to ignite the stage with his performance.

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts about hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival to ANI, He said, "IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe, and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing. I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September"

Following to the same, Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared his excitement and deep personal connection with IIFA to ANI, He said, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema.''

''His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It's an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase this September 27th-29th, alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan.''Johar further added.

This eagerly awaited event celebrates the best of Indian cinema. The judging panel will include industry veterans, critics, and film experts to thoroughly evaluate the year’s cinematic achievements.

Here's the full list of nominees and the exciting showdowns across various categories:

BEST PICTURES

12th Fail - Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Animal - Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta

Jawan - Gauri Khan

Satyaprem Ki Katha - Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora

Sam Bahadur - Ronnie Screwvala

BEST DIRECTION

Amit Rai - OMG 2

Sandeep Reddy Vanga - Animal

Karan Johar - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Atlee - Jawan

Siddharth Anand - Pathaan

Vidhu Vinod Chopra - 12th Fail

BEST ACTRESS IN LEADING ROLE

Alia Bhatt - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Rani Mukerji - Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Deepika Padukone - Pathaan

Kiara Advani - Satyaprem Ki Katha

Taapsee Pannu - Dunki

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Vikrant Massey - 12th Fail

Ranbir Kapoor - Animal

Shah Rukh Khan - Jawan

Ranveer Singh - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Vicky Kaushal - Sam Bahadur

Sunny Deol - Gadar 2

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dharmendra - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Gajraj Rao - Satyaprem Ki Katha

Tota Roy Chowdhury - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Anil Kapoor - Animal

Jaideep Ahlawat - An Action Hero

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Tripti Dimri - Animal

Geeta Aggarwal Sharma - 12th Fail

Sanya Malhotra - Sam Bahadur

Jaya Bachchan - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A NEGATIVE ROLE

Bobby Deol - Animal

John Abraham - Pathaan

Vijay Sethupathi - Jawan

Emraan Hashmi - Tiger 3

Yami Gautam - OMG 2

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar - Animal

Pritam - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Vishal-Shekhar - Pathaan

Anirudh Ravichander - Jawan

Sachin-Jigar - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Shantanu Moitra - 12th Fail

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (MALE)

Arijit Singh - Animal

Bhupinder Babbal - Animal

Vishal Mishra - Animal

Arijit Singh - Pathaan

Diljit Dosanjh - Dunki

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Shreya Ghoshal - Animal

Shilpa Rao - Pathaan

Shilpa Rao - Jawan

Shreya Ghoshal - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Deepthi Suresh - Jawan



















