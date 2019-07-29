close

Badshah

I'm not a party person: rap superstar Badshah

Badshah`s confession came when he appeared on the "The Kapil Sharma Show". Right now, he is looking forward to his acting debut in the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer "Khandaani Shafakhana", scheduled to open on August 2. 

I&#039;m not a party person: rap superstar Badshah

Mumbai: Rapper Badshah says he is not a party person, and that his friends help him write all those popular party numbers that he constantly belts out.

"I am not a party person. I don`t go to parties at all, but my friends help me write my party numbers. I frequently take inspiration from social media posts I come across, shared by friends and acquaintances. I usually use the posts as a case study to research and write songs. At times when I meet my friends, we openly discuss details such as body postures and gestures of people in the clubs," said the rapper, whose hits include Bollywood numbers such as "Kar gayi chull", "Tareefan" and "Abhi toh party shuru hui hai", besides non-film chartbusters such as "DJwaaley babu", "Mercy" and "She move it like". 

Badshah`s confession came when he appeared on the "The Kapil Sharma Show". Right now, he is looking forward to his acting debut in the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer "Khandaani Shafakhana", scheduled to open on August 2. The film is about a woman who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle.

 

 

