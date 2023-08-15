trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649506
Independence Day: Ukranian Singer Uma Shanti Flings Indian flag At Crowd During Pune Concert

Uma Shanti, the front woman of Shanti People, has been booked for allegedly disrespecting the tricolour during an event which took place on the eve of Independence Day. 

Last Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 09:59 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti and one more person have been booked for allegedly disrespecting the tricolour during a concert in Pune, a police official said on Tuesday. The singer is a front woman in the musical band 'Shanti People' which mixes EDM (electronic dance music) with Vedic mantras.

The alleged insult of the national flag took place at a musical event organised in a restaurant-cum-bar in the Mundhwa area of the city on the eve of Independence Day (August 14), he said. Singer Shanti, who was holding the tricolour and waving it while performing at the concert, suddenly flung the flag into the audience, the Mundhwa police station official said.

"She and event organiser Kartik More have been booked under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Maharashtra Police Act," he said. Another officer said the singer and the event organiser have been issued a notice, asking them to join the probe into the incident.

