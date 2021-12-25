Inside Kapoor family's annual Xmas bash: Kareena, Saif, Karisma attend starry party - In Pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Check out inside pictures of Kapoor's family annual Christmas bash. Aadar Jain shared a picture of the whole family on his social media handle. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch held at late actor Shashi Kapoor's residence on Saturday.

Actor Aadar Jain shared the family picture on his Instagram handle.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

In the snap, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor and other Kapoor family members could be seen posing all smiles for the camera.

Hosted by late actor Shashi Kapoor and his wife Jennifer Kendal's elder son Kunal Kapoor, the brunch was also attended by Tara Sutaria who is dating Aadar Jain--son of Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor who is the daughter of late legendary actor Raj Kapoor.

While, the older family members, including Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi and Rima Jain, also attended the brunch, Karisma and Kareena's father Randhir, late Rishi Kapoor's wife- actor Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and his ladylove Alia Bhatt were the absentees.

 

Ranbir and Neetu were seen at a Christmas Eve party at Alia's home on Friday night.

Aadar Jain also shared a sneak peek into the party where Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor could be seen serving the guests and Kunal adding the final touch to the Christmas cake.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda were also a part of the family brunch. 

 

Tags:
Kareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanAadar JainTara SutariaXmas lunchannual christmas celebrationxmas 2021
