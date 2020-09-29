हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Inside Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash with Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday.

Inside Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s birthday bash with Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Neetu Kapoor
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

New Delhi: Actor Ranbir Kapoor ringed in his 38th birthday on Monday with family and friends hosting a party for him. Pictures from the intimate bash have been shared by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt and mother Neetu Kapoor on their respective Instagram pages. 

Alia shared a lovely photo of Ranbir happily posing with his birthday cakes and wrote, "Happy birthday 8," adding a heart emoticon. Neetu shared a similar photo and captioned it, "Birthdays are not complete without blessings !! I bless him everyday for his deep understanding of people's emotions !!! for effortlessly making pple feel secure around him!"

happy birthday 8 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt) on

Birthday lunch  Happiest Bday Rans 

Ranbir and Alia have been dating since 2018. Alia also shares a close bond with Ranbir's family.

On the work front, Ranbir has 'Brahmastra' and 'Shamshera' in the pipeline. 'Brahmastra' also stars Alia. 

