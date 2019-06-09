close

Sonam Kapoor

Inside Sonam Kapoor's fab birthday party with Anand Ahuja, family and close friends

Sonam Kapoor turned 34 on Sunday.

Inside Sonam Kapoor&#039;s fab birthday party with Anand Ahuja, family and close friends
Image courtesy: Instagram/@masabagupta

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who turned 34 on Sunday, has the most loving family and set of friends. Last night, her husband Anand Ahuja, parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor, sister Rhea and close friends made sure she had a blast and the pictures from her birthday party are proof.

Sonam also shared snippets from her fabulous birthday party on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Birthday dinner with my nearest and dearest." Actor Anupam Kher was also part of the party. 

The actress wore a black outfit for the special evening with trendy earrings. The decoration at the party venue looked like this. 

(Image courtesy: Instagram)

Hey birthday girl 

Happy birthday Sonam. You’re all kinds of wonderful. And I love you 

A post shared by Mufasa (@masabagupta) on

(Image courtesy: Instagram)

#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my.

Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can’t live without you 

Sonam Kapoor made her debut in the film industry in 2007 with 'Saawariya'. She is the star of films such as 'Delhi-6', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Neerja', 'PadMan', the aforementioned 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Sanju' and 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' among others. Her next project is 'The Zoya Factor'.

Happy birthday, Sonam Kapoor! 

Tags:
Sonam KapoorSonam Kapoor birthdaysonam kapoor partysonam turnd 34
