Irrfan Khan, you will live in our hearts forever: Bollywood mourns actor’s death

New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan’s death has shocked Bollywood. Posts remembering Irrfan have been shared in plenty by stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, R Madhavan, Raveena Tandon among others. Irrfan died at the age of 53 in Mumbai on Wednesday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital due to colon infection. The actor par excellence battled neuroendocrine tumour for nearly two years. He was being treated in London. Irrfan returned to Mumbai some months ago.

“So heartbroken on the demise of Irrfan Khan sir. We are shocked & just sad. My condolences to the family. You will live on forever in our hearts sir. Thank you for entertaining us and giving us such powerful performances. You were an institution & an inspirational force. RIP,” tweeted Bhumi.

Taapsee Pannu wrote, “When we thought nothing could make us feel worse, this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way forever. You ARE the best we have.”

Madhavan said, “This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed. Spread happiness in Heaven.”

Meanwhile, Raveena shared an old photo with Irrfan and mourned his death. “A fantastic costar, an actor par excellence, and a beautiful human being, you are irreplaceable Irrfan Khan. We lost you too soon! Unbelievable. Om Shanti,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who directed Irrfan in 'Piku', was the first Bollywood celeb to post the condolence message. He tweeted, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om Shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

His team shared the news with the statement, “'I trust, I have surrendered'.These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, 'As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it'."