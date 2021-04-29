Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's emotional note to late husband on first death anniversary will make you teary-eyed!

New Delhi: Late legendary actor Irrfan Khan left this world last year on April 29. On his first death anniversary, the nation remembered the icon with nostalgia and much love in the heart. His wife and companion of several years, Sutapa Sikdar shared a few heartwarming details on her Facebook account, recalling the man of few words with impressive eyes which said it all!

Sutapa Sikdar's note to late husband Irrfan Khan reads: “People living deeply have no fear of death”… Anaïs Nin

your favourite poet Irrfan. Last year tonight me and my friends sang songs for you,all your favorite songs. The nurses were looking at us strangely as they were used to religious chants in critical times but I had overdone that for you irrfan morning evening and night for two years and since they told me it was time I wanted you to go with memories you loved …so we sang songs….next day you left for the next station I hope you knew where to get down without me..

363 days eight thousand seven hundred and twelve hours..when each second is counted .

how exactly does one swim this huge ocean of time. The clock had stopped

At 11.11 on 29th april for me .…irrfan you had a keen interest in mystery of numbers . .and funny you had three 11’s on your final day . some say actually many say this is a very mystical number 11/11/11.

How does one walk ahead the pandemic just adds to the anxiety, fear and pain.

The days went by with umpteen responsibilities some extremely new ones like signature galore for changing of name.

My fingers kept stopping on that how could I just take his name away and make it sutapa, I was unable to sign took a day off and the name game played on my mind. Like a film in a projector .i remember sitting outside NSD late evening ..beautiful girls from kathak kendra floating out ..they were all very well dressed up unlike us we were always in our blue trackpant and sky blue t shirt ..both boys and girls wore the same …and you mispronounced my name and I tried to correct and rubbed it in as usual my permanent thing that north Indians are so stupid and they only can pronounce sunny Vicky Rahul type names and proceed to kake ki dukaan in gol chakkar to have ek bata do chai ….its been a long journey of correcting each other spanning a life time. fighting arguing laughing evolving together. you were the loner in a crowd. And now a whole crowd has followed you up there ..by the way OM from the tea stall in the nukkad went some years back has he made a chai ka stall up there? are you having ek bata do chai there. and are drinking water from the running streams?

All of you stay in peace remember us that we loved you, all of you. And remember all of you is missed by some one or the other ..all your families grieve ..may you all rest in peace! I hope there is enough space I hope some of you will forgive us for not been able to give a respectable cremation.#irrfan#NSD#nationbleeding#wearesorry#restinpeace

Irrfan battled Neuroendocrine Tumour for two long years. He went to the United Kingdom for treatment before announcing the news on social media with his fans.

The unfortunate news of Irrfan's demise sent shockwaves across the globe with fans and well-wishers thronging social media to offer their condolences. Celebs from Hollywood, Bollywood and Pakistan expressed grief over his sudden and untimely demise.

Irrfan's last rites were performed on April 29, 2020, at the Versova Kabrastan in Andheri, Mumbai. His relatives and close ones paid their last respects. Throughout his illustrious showbiz career, the master craftsman was applauded for several of his notable works and praised for many.

Irrfan married Sutapa, a fellow NSD graduate on 23 February 1995. Together, they have two sons - Babil and Ayaan.

We miss you, Irrfan!