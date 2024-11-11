Isha Koppikar Talks About Her Divorce With Timmy Narang, Calls Him Irresponsible Due To This Reason

Mumbai: Isha Koppikar parted ways with her husband Timini Narang after 14 years of their marriage. The actress got divorced in 2023 and after a year she has finally spoken about her separation. In her recent interview with Bombay Times, Isha talked about what left their marriage bitter and why she got separated from her hotelier husband Timmy Narang.

Isha said, "I really cannot pinpoint what went wrong... we just kind of drifted apart. It was his decision, he said, This is not working out'. And I said, 'Okay, fine'. Then, we just parted ways. Only mature people can make decisions like these...It was easy for me not to give him a divorce, but that would go against my values. We separated amicably. It was very tough for me. I wanted some answers, which I got from the universe. I'm very spiritual. What's the point of being together and then bickering and fighting constantly? After all, when something stagnates, it stinks... even water."

Isha even called her ex-husband an irresponsible man for telling about their divorce to their daughter Rianna, who was just 9 years old," It was irresponsible of him because I wanted Rianna to accept it slowly. I wanted to bring it up with her in a different way, but before that, he spoke about it. He later agreed that it was a blunder and apologised for it".

Isha and Timmy were blessed with a baby girl in 2014.