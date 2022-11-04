'It took me two months to put on weight, but it took me a year to get rid of it', says 'Double XL' star Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi: In order to play a voluptuous woman in her latest release `Double XL`, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha took two months to gain weight but the toughest part was losing those extra kilos. 'Double XL', which also stars Huma Qureshi`, is a film based on self-love and body positivity, is directed by Satram Ramani. The film hit the screens on November 4.

Talking about her body transformation for the film, Sonakshi in a conversation with IANS said: "It took me two months to put on weight which was not a big deal but it took me a year to get rid of the weight I had put on. There are two ways to do it. You either do it the healthy way or the unhealthy way. However, I went the health way."

Life is a full circle for Sonakshi, who started off as a costume designer before making her debut in acting in the year 2010 with the Salman Khan-starrer `Dabangg`, as she plays Saira Khanna, a fashion designer in the movie. She calls the film her "life story". The 35-year-old actress also shared her mantra to deal with trolls and body-shamers.

"Whether you are short, tall, thin, fat, dark or fair, you are likely to get body shamed. People say what they want to say just ignore it. Don`t waste your energy," said the daughter of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha.

Talking to IANS, the actress,who launched her own beauty brand in 2022, shared that `Double XL` is a very personal film for her. "It`s a very personal film for me and I want to remind everyone that women are slammed for many things, but don`t let anyone pull you back," added the actress, who released her debut single `Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai` in 2015.