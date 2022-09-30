'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Ayaz Khan expecting first child with wife Jannat- PICS
Ayaz dropped a few pictures with his wife. In the images, Jannat is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her hubby in white dress.
- Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan will soon be embracing parenthood.
- Ayaz dropped a few pictures with his wife. In the images, Jannat is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her hubby in white dress.
