AYAZ KHAN

'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor Ayaz Khan expecting first child with wife Jannat- PICS

Ayaz dropped a few pictures with his wife. In the images, Jannat is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her hubby in white dress.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 03:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Actor Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat Khan will soon be embracing parenthood.
  Ayaz dropped a few pictures with his wife. In the images, Jannat is seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with her hubby in white dress.

