Jacqueline Fernandez: Cinema is most beautiful fraud

Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez feels cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world.

"Cinema.. the most beautiful fraud in the world... inside looking out," Jacqueline posted on Instagram along with pictures of herself.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a shimmery top, has kept her hair open and has completed the look with subtle make-up and pink lip colour.

In the first picture, Jacqueline is looking sideways, and in another she stares right into the camera while gazing outside the window.

Recently, Jacqueline shared that the COVID-19 pandemic taught her the importance of life and that each day needs to be valued.

"This pandemic has helped me realise that life is too short. We need to value each day to the fullest and make the most of each day we are living," Jacqueline told IANS, adding: "Additionally, we as humans need to appreciate our existence first in order to appreciate our mother earth. We have to be grateful for what we have, and do as much as we can to give back to our planet."

On the work front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut in the web series "Mrs Serial Killer" and launched an online dance competition, "Home Dancer".

She was also seen in superstar Salman Khan's song "Tere bina". She will next be seen in "Attack", an action film starring John Abraham.