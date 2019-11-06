Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her toned legs in a thigh-high slit gown—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is known to be a fitness freak and is often spotted outside her gym. The young and pretty actress has a huge collection of athleisure, which she proudly flaunts as the paps go crazy clicking her. Janhvi's frequent gym visits prove that the actress works hard on maintaining her perfectly toned body.

The stunner is also an avid social media user and treats her fans with new pics every now and then. In her latest Instagram post, the 'Dhadak' actress will make your hearts skip a beat as she poses in a purple off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. The look is enhanced by a trendy neckpiece, bracelet, and matching rings.

Janhvi's feet rest elegantly on copper strappy heels making this outfit perfect for a party!

Want to be 'The belle of the ball'? Take cues from Janhvi!

Check out her post here:

On the work front, Janhvi has several interesting projects up her sleeve. To name a few, she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in 'Rooh-Afza'.

She is also a part of Karan Johar's magnum-opus 'Takht'. The period-drama has an impressive star cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor starring along with the star kid.