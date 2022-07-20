New Delhi: Actor Jaswant Singh Dalal, who has given some noteworthy performances over the years with projects like NH 10, A Billion Colour Story and the web series Thinkistan will next be seen in Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry.

The film features a huge ensemble cast including Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh and Mita Vashisht. Good Luck Jerry marks Jaswant’s one of the biggest projects till date and the actor is an excited man for the same.

Jaswant is all praise for his co-actor Janhvi as well and appreciates the humility she showed on set. “We had some script reading sessions together and I must say, Janhvi is a very honest and humble person. She doesn’t have any starry air around her even though she is a star kid and also the lead in the film. She likes to learn a lot from everyone and is always open to suggestions from her co-actors, writers or director,” he avers.

The actor, hailing from Haryana, had attended Film and Television Institute of India before he joined the film industry, and while he and Janhvi were on set for Good Luck Jerry, they discussed his time from there, including talking about Janhvi’s two former co-actors. “We spoke a lot about my FTII days and the process of acting there. We also discussed two of my batch mates that have been Janhvi’s co-actors before, Rajkummar Rao and Vijay Verma,” he shares.

Jaswant in now eagerly awaiting the release of Good Luck Jerry on July 29. The film is directed by Siddharth Sen and produced by Aanand L Rai, Subaskaran and Mahaveer Jain.