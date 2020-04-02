Janhvi Kapoor snuggled up on sister Khushi Kapoor's lap in this pic defines sibling revelry!

New Delhi: The quarantine time seems to be bringing the loved ones closer, if not anything else. The 'stay home, stay safe' policy is important to stop the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide. And in a way, when you are home, it is the best time to catch up with your siblings.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor did the same. She took to her Instagram and shared a picture with sister Khushi as her Inst story. The young and talented Janhvi can be seen all snuggled up on Khushi's lap and seems like she is enjoying her comfort zone.

It surely defines sibling love between the two!

Khushi Kapoor is currently studying at New York Film Academy.

On the work front, Janhvi has 'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl', Takht and Dostana in her kitty.

'Gunjan Saxena—The Kargil Girl' happens to be a Dharma Production. It is a biopic which tells the story of our country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. The Kargil Girl features Angad Bedi, Manav Vij, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Vijay Varma in pivotal parts.