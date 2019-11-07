close

Amitabh Bachchan

Javed Akhtar on Amitabh Bachchan: A powerful river always finds its course

Salim-Javed's scripts such as "Deewar", "Sholay", "Trishul", "Don", "Kaala Patthar", "Dostana", Shaan" and "Shakti" redefined action, drama and heroism in the Bachchan era, crafting the towering Big B stature.

Mumbai: Poet-writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has collaborated with Salim Khan to create several memorable roles and scripts for Amitabh Bachchan, in his glory days as Bollywood's Angry Young Man.

As Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, Javed Akhtar spoke to IANS, about the process of creating those unforgettable films. Over to Javed saab:

"We did not keep Amitabh Bachchan in mind while writing our earlier films, like 'Zanjeer', 'Deewar' or 'Sholay'. But after watching those performances, we felt he suits these roles the best. Nobody could have done it better. The same can be said about 'Don'. We had the story. The film was not written keeping him in mind. But after writing the script, we felt he would be ideal for the role.

I like his performance in each of the films he did with us. He did a brilliant job in every film. So, I cannot single out one film as my favourite.

Amitabh Bachchan is an exceptionally talented and successful actor. A talent like this always finds a way to express itself, just like a powerful river creates its own course and keeps flowing, no matter what obstacles come in its way. Even if a jungle or a mountain comes in its way, the river will find its course.

He has done a wonderful job in the films written by us. Some of his roles in our movies will always be remembered. It would be incorrect to say his filmography is incomplete without our films. I would like to say we have mutually benefitted each other.

My best wishes were always with him and today also I send my wishes. In all these years, his dedication, hard work and passion have not changed a bit. He has completed 50 years in this industry. Till today, when I watch his films, I feel that even newcomers perhaps don't have the level of passion he does. I wish he keeps working with this dedication so that we can enjoy his movies.

 

