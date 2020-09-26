Javed Akhtar slams media for ignoring farmers’ protests, says 'Karan Johar should have invited some farmers to his party'

MUMBAI: Noted poet and veteran Bollywood scriptwriter Javed Akhtar has taken a dig at the media for ignoring the ongoing farmers’ protest and instead focussing on Dharma Productions owner Karan Johar’s house party held last year, which is now under scanner over alleged use of drugs.

The noted took to Twitter and sarcastically remarked that if Karan Johar had invited farmers to his party, ‘life would have been easier’ for the channels, as they would not have to choose between Bollywood and the farmers’ protests.

“If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers' protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favorite PARTY of our channels,” he tweeted.

It may be recalled that more than 200 farmers’ groups across the country blocked roads and organised rallies on Friday in protest against three controversial farm bills passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The farmers worry that the new laws could potentially dismantle the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by agribusinesses.

A video of Johar’s house party has gone viral on social media. Noted B-town celebs including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, and Arjun Kapoor, besides filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji were spotted at Johar's party.

It is being speculated that the celebrities seen in the old house party video were high on drugs.

The video, which surfaced for the first time last year, has resurfaced on news channels after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started summoning Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone and her ex-manager Karishma Prakash for questioning for alleged drug links.