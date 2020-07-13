Juhi Chawla deletes confusing 'Ayurveda' tweet for Bachchans after massive trolling, later explains it wasn't a typo but...

New Delhi: Actress Juhi Chawla was trolled massively over the weekend for her 'Ayurveda' tweet for Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan after they were tested positive for coronavirus. The tweet confused many as people Juhi wrote, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega."

A section of the internet thought that the actress meant Aaradhya, who was also tested positive along with her parents Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Juhi by mistake wrote 'Ayurveda'. However, she later cleared in another tweet that it wasn't actually a typo and gave an explanation behind writing Ayurveda. She, however, deleted her previous tweet.

"Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery. My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant, when I wrote, Ayurveda, that with Nature's Grace, it will help to recover fast," Juhi Chawla wrote.

Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya & Aaradhya... Our heartfelt best wishes for your speedy recovery My earlier tweet was not a typo, I meant , when I wrote , Ayurveda , that with Nature's Grace , it will help to recover fast . @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan was the first one to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bachchan family. Minutes after he opened up about his illness, Abhishek, too, tweeted that he has contracted the infection. The other members of the family, including the staff, also underwent the tests and on Sunday, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's reports showed they were coronavirus positive. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Agastya and Navya Naveli are negative.

Big B and Abhishek are currently in the hospital while Aishwarya and Aaradhya have quarantined themselves at home.