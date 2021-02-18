हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aryan Khan

Juhi Chawla happy to see daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan at the IPL auction table

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta are spotted at the IPL auction table. Fans go in a frenzy after seeing a photo uploaded by Juhi, in which Aryan looks a spitting image of his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Juhi Chawla happy to see daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan at the IPL auction table
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actor Juhi Chawla, who co-owns Indian Premier League Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team along with actor Shah Rukh Khan posted on Twitter her happiness of seeing the young brigade-daughter Jahnavi Mehta and Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan at the IPL auction table. “So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..,” read Juhi’s quote. She attached her tweet with a picture of Aryan and Jahnavi sitting at the auction table. Both Shah Rukh and Juhi were missing from the auction. 

Looking at the picture, Twitterati went into a frenzy at the striking resemblance between Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. “But I thought that was 

@iamsrk !! And I am sure I wasn’t the only one…,” wrote one user “SRKs son is a ditto copy, both in appearance and swag,” wrote another. Here are some tweets that fans shared comparing Aryan Khan to his father Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan is often seen attending IPL matches and cheering KKR. However, it was his first time at the auction table. Jahnavi Mehta on the other hand has sat on the auction table before. In fact, she is the youngest member to sit on the IPL auction table. 

In 2019, Aryan Khan along with father Shah Rukh Khan, dubbed for the Hindi version of Disney classic ‘The Lion King’. While Aryan dubbed for the character Simba, Shah Rukh dubbed for Mufasa. 

Despite speculations of Aryan becoming an actor, Shah Rukh has shared that his eldest son is interested in production but not in acting.

 

