Kajol And Jaya Bachchan Look Angry With The Paparazzi Presence At Durga Puja Pandal, Netizens Call Them Clones

Mumbai: Kajol was seen in an unhappy mood at Durga Pandal 2024 this year. The actress who hosts Durga's Puja every year along with her family invites every member she is close to in Bollywood including Jaya Bachchan. Both the actresses were seen bonding at the Durga Puja and fans relived the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum moment all over again. One video of Kajol and Jaya Bachchan has been going viral where both were seen getting angry with the photographers as they looked unhappy with them capturing the guests on the cameras constantly.

In the video, one can see how Kajol angrily asks the paparazzi to move aside and let the guests come to visit the Pandal as they are blocking their way. Another video of Kajol and Jaya Bachchan too grabbed eyeballs where they were seen reacting angrily as one of the paparazzi whistled and she asked one of the people to shut them down as their behaviour was inappropriate.

As Kajol and Jaya reacted in the same manner, netizens are calling them clones and they cannot get over their similar mannerisms. Jaya Bachchan and Kajol both do not appreciate the paparazzi culture and they are often seen getting irked at the papz for clicking them in the public place.