Kajol

Kajol’s sun-kissed pic with daughter Nysa calls for a freeze-frame

“On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby," Kajol captioned her pictures with Nysa.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kajol

New Delhi: Actress Kajol surprised her Instafam with a set of beautiful pictures of herself with daughter Nysa, who is currently in Mumbai. The sun-kissed pictures feature the mother-daughter duo in smiling cheerfully for the perfect selfie in the car. Kajol is dressed in a beige outfit while Nysa dons a yellow tee with blue jeans. 

“On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby .... #sunshinyday #daughterlove,” is how Kajol captioned her post.

On the Mumbai roads after so long with my baby .... #sunshinyday #daughterlove

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Nysa studies in Singapore. She shuttles between Mumbai and Singapore during holidays and special family events. She is Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s eldest child. The couple, who married in February 1999, is also parents to a son named Yug. 

On the work front, Kajol and Ajay were last seen together in ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, which has earned a blockbuster status. The film releases three weeks ago and has so far earned Rs 240 crore.

Kajol’s next project is a web show titled ‘Devi’. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has ‘Maidaan’ and ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. 

Kajolkajol nysaNysa Devgn
