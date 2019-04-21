close

saira khan

'Kamasutra 3D' actress Saira Khan dead

New Delhi: Actress Saira Khan of Kamasutra 3D fame, who replaced Sherlyn Chopra in the Rupesh Paul starrer died on Friday. The cause of her death is not known yet but some reports suggest that she suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

“It was difficult for Saira to sign the film because she came from a very conservative Muslim family and to make a debut with such a bold film after all the fuss in the media about it was in itself challenging. It took us months to finally get her on board but the wait was worth it as nobody else could’ve done justice to the movie unlike her," Director Rupesh Paul, who directed the erotic drama, said in a statement.

"I found out about the news and was shocked. Later, I noticed that nobody had reported it and that was even more shocking. She deserved to be recognized for her performance and to remain unknown even after the brilliance she had is even more hurtful. It’s a mourning time for us and I hope she Rests in Peace," he added. 

Before working in Kamasutra 3D, Saira starred in a few regional films.

