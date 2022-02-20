हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut defends Ekta Kapoor, says she is NOT part of 'bully gang'

Kangana Ranaut, in an old video, expressed that she doesn't have a problem with nepotism but the treatment of outsiders.

Kangana Ranaut defends Ekta Kapoor, says she is NOT part of &#039;bully gang&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Lock Upp host and controversy queen Kangana Ranaut, in an unseen video shared by a fan page, claimed that she doesn't have a problem with nepotism. In the same breath, she also defended her new reality TV show's producer Ekta Kapoor and claimed that Ekta was never part of the 'bully gang'.

Kangana explained that there is a difference between ganging up against outsiders and nepotism.

She said, "Nepotism was never my problem. The problem was ganging up on outsiders because of nepotism. There is a difference. Agar aap apne kaam tasalee se kar rahe hai then no problem (If you are doing your job quietly, no problem). But to say ‘ye outsider hain, ye yaha nahi hone chahiye because ye humare baap dada ki jagah hai (these are outsiders and shouldn't be here because this is our forefathers’ place), isn't it wrong? Ekta has never been a part of a bully gang, that I can assure you."

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@_.queen_.kangana._)

 

For the unversed, Kangana's upcoming show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player and will begin on Feb 27. There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut’s jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title. 

The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who, as a first, can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.

Lock Upp streams live on ALTBalaji and MX Player live from February 27, 2022.

