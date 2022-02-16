Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Lock Upp trailer launch day – See Pics!

NEW DELHI: The most-awaited reality show 'Lock Upp' which will witness Kangana Ranaut donning the cap of a host for the first time has finally released its trailer in the national capital on Wednesday.

So, in order to make this day more special, content Czarina Ekta Kapoor and Queen Kangana Ranaut visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to take the blessings along with the team.

Their upcoming fearless reality show 'Lock Upp' has already grabbed a lot of attention and has been the talk-of-the-town for quite sometime now.

The entrepreneur lady Ekta Kapoor has always introduced something new and unique content to the Indian television Industry. And now, she is ready with a bang on reality show of this age, 'Lock Upp'.

The show will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut. The team is leaving no chance to put forward their best with the show. To ensure a successful release of the show, the team visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to take the blessings. Post that the team will be launching the trailer of the show.

Check out the official trailer over here:

The show is all set to premiere on February 27, 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.