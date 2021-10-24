Kangana Ranaut recalls Karwa Chauth memories, says 'please don't ridicule believers'

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut who is an avid social media user, shared how the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth is celebrated in her hometown Himachal Pradesh.

She also asked the non-believers of the festival not to ridicule the religious sentiments of the ones who follow it whole heartedly.

Sharing it in her Instagram story, she wrote, “Growing up, I saw my dadi, mother and chachi almost every woman around me fast on Karwa Chauth... they applied Mehandi, painted their nails, sang songs and dressed like brides ... whole ambience of the house changed men joked about being their Gods yet get no food on that day because women didn't enter the kitchen.... Subtle romantic glances were also exchanged between them even residual friction or grudges seem to disappear with jokes about food and moon not showing up... I remember those days fondly... wishing everyone who is fasting A Happy karwa chauth and thosoe who don't please don't ridicule believers ...”

She also shared the reasons why she liked this festival. Sharing pointers she wrote, “there is so much to admire about karwa chauth, here are few things that I like.. 1) no matter what is your age as a woman you get a chance to relive your most special day when you became a bride.... It breaks the monotony of daily chores and reminds you all tender and gentle emotions you had as a young girl when you started this beautiful journey ... 2) No matter how many fights you have through the year a reminder if he is really no more what are the consequences these thoughts are prevalent when you pray for someone's life 3) women don't work that day men struggle with everything they provide them they understand their place and value what they do on daily basis ..

She continued by saying, “4) When moon tests women most men start to get anxious... saw men in my house feel stressed and also apologetic for moon's audacity they ran up and down the terrace showing love care and concern, most women love it, living together people grow friction over petty matters, these small festivals are curated to evoke love and compassion for each other ... 5) last but not the least we got a school holiday... put lipstick and nail polish and also enjoyed papa's cooking... he made elaborate meals for ladies that day also no one cared about our home work... this day is filled with nostalgia."

On the work front, Kangana has ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika’ sequel and ‘Dhaakad’ in her kitty.